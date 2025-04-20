11 Mistakes To Avoid When Cooking Chicken In The Air Fryer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're lucky enough to own an air fryer, you probably know how useful the device can be, especially when it comes to cooking chicken. There's no clunky ovens or hot kitchens to deal with –- just a simple push of a button stands in the way between you and a delicious chicken meal. With that said, though, there are many mistakes people often make when it comes to air frying chicken, and we think it is about time we expose them. Neglecting key ingredients, forgetting to use the correct tools, and skipping steps that could ultimately save you time are among the many errors air fryer enthusiasts often make.

Eager to learn more? Join us as we not only uncover these common mistakes, but also offer tips and tricks to get you that much closer to crispy, crunchy air-fried chicken deliciousness. Much of the advice offered here is based on extensive personal experience along with research into trusted sources to bring you tried-and-true air-frying methods that work. So, without further ado, let's dive into the common mistakes people make when air frying chicken.