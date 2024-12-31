Why Should You Let Cooked Chicken Rest?

It can be tempting to carve right into an inviting roast chicken right after it comes out of the oven, but don't do it. Your impatience might wreck the bird you spent time so carefully making, and that would pretty much ruin dinner. Because if you slice into it too early, you'll watch helplessly as a stream of endless juices come dribbling out of the cut, which means that the meat you're about to tuck into is going to be that much less juicy by volume.

So to stop that from happening, you need to let your chicken (and really, all meat) rest for a while before you start slicing. As it cooks, water is squeezed out from the protein fibers in the meat, which then pushes towards the surface where some of it inevitably evaporates. The resting process allows the juices to redistribute and settle evenly throughout by keeping all of the moisture from escaping when you start cutting into it. Yes, you'll need to be patient. But hey, at least that'll give you enough time to finish making any sides you've got going.