Can You Air Fry Chicken Straight From Frozen?

The air fryer is by far my favorite and most-used kitchen appliance. It's convenient, quick, and makes my food super-crispy — plus air fryers can be a healthy way of cooking, according to dietitians. I love that I can cook unique foods in the air fryer, and just about everything turns out great. But since this is a fairly new appliance for many of us, you might be still learning how to do things the right way. And perhaps you're wondering whether you can air fry your chicken straight from your freezer. Well, the answer is a big yes. In fact, most foods can be air fried straight from frozen. Honestly, what can't an air fryer do?

Your cooking time will vary depending on which type of chicken you're air frying. Raw frozen chicken breasts will take around 20 to 30 minutes depending on their size, while raw frozen chicken tenders will take less time — around 15 minutes. Anything pre-cooked like nuggets or wings should also be done within around 15 minutes, depending on size. Either way, it's much quicker than in a conventional oven. Just make sure the poultry always reaches the USDA-recommended temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit, whether you're cooking it or reheating it.