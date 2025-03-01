Can You Air Fry Chicken Straight From Frozen?
The air fryer is by far my favorite and most-used kitchen appliance. It's convenient, quick, and makes my food super-crispy — plus air fryers can be a healthy way of cooking, according to dietitians. I love that I can cook unique foods in the air fryer, and just about everything turns out great. But since this is a fairly new appliance for many of us, you might be still learning how to do things the right way. And perhaps you're wondering whether you can air fry your chicken straight from your freezer. Well, the answer is a big yes. In fact, most foods can be air fried straight from frozen. Honestly, what can't an air fryer do?
Your cooking time will vary depending on which type of chicken you're air frying. Raw frozen chicken breasts will take around 20 to 30 minutes depending on their size, while raw frozen chicken tenders will take less time — around 15 minutes. Anything pre-cooked like nuggets or wings should also be done within around 15 minutes, depending on size. Either way, it's much quicker than in a conventional oven. Just make sure the poultry always reaches the USDA-recommended temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit, whether you're cooking it or reheating it.
Tips for cooking frozen chicken in an air fryer
When adding your frozen chicken to the air fryer, it's a good idea to add a little oil to help get the meat nice and crispy. Stick to a very light coating, because too much oil in the air fryer can make your food soggy or greasy. And stay away from cooking spray, since it can degrade your air fryer's non-stick coating. If you're unsure which temperature setting to use, a good rule of thumb is to cook it around 50 degrees Fahrenheit less than what you would in an oven.
One of the most important rules when using your air fryer is to not overcrowd it, and this definitely applies to your chicken. No matter which frozen type you're air-frying, always cook it in a single, spaced out layer. If some frozen pieces are stuck together, separate them after air frying for a few minutes.
If your poultry is breaded, preheating the air fryer before you start cooking will help the coating to become more crispy. For evenly cooked results, make sure you flip the chicken halfway through. And there you have it; yet another reason to love your air fryer.