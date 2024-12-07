Are Meat And Candy Thermometers Really That Different?

Meat and candy thermometers do virtually the same thing — they gauge the temperature of a specific ingredient. However, these instruments are very different in terms of both look and temperature range. You can use a candy thermometer to measure the temperature of boiling sugar or syrups — this is especially important when making hard candy or caramel as the texture changes drastically across small heat fluctuations. Meat thermometers, on the other hand, are used to make sure meats or other proteins are thoroughly heated through and are safe to eat. This is more important with meats like poultry and pork, but you can also use them to work out if your steak is done just the way you like it.

Candy thermometers can measure temperatures up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, much higher than meat thermometers, which max out at around 200 degrees Fahrenheit. This is because sugar needs to be heated to 320 to 340 degrees to turn into caramel. On the other hand, even high-risk meats like chicken only need to reach 165 degrees before they can be safely consumed.