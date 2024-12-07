Are Meat And Candy Thermometers Really That Different?
Meat and candy thermometers do virtually the same thing — they gauge the temperature of a specific ingredient. However, these instruments are very different in terms of both look and temperature range. You can use a candy thermometer to measure the temperature of boiling sugar or syrups — this is especially important when making hard candy or caramel as the texture changes drastically across small heat fluctuations. Meat thermometers, on the other hand, are used to make sure meats or other proteins are thoroughly heated through and are safe to eat. This is more important with meats like poultry and pork, but you can also use them to work out if your steak is done just the way you like it.
Candy thermometers can measure temperatures up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, much higher than meat thermometers, which max out at around 200 degrees Fahrenheit. This is because sugar needs to be heated to 320 to 340 degrees to turn into caramel. On the other hand, even high-risk meats like chicken only need to reach 165 degrees before they can be safely consumed.
Can you use meat and candy thermometers interchangeably?
Due to the massive temperature differences between cooking meat and boiling sugar, these thermometers are not interchangeable. Candy thermometers are longer, which makes them a safer option when working with boiling sugar. They also have a rounded or flat base, whereas meat thermometers have a pointy end to stab into the protein. This allows you to read the internal temperature of the meat to make sure it has reached a safe temp to kill bacteria. It's a really handy tool if you're cooking a large bird or reheating ribs the next day.
Beyond appearance and function, these thermometers also display temperature readings differently. A meat thermometer will usually show just one number for you to focus on, while candy thermometers offer extra details such as when your sugar has reached the soft-ball stage or the firm stage. These measurements will help you determine if your sugar has become hot enough for fudges, fondants, and caramels or can be turned into brittle or homemade toffee bits. If you're a regular in the kitchen, having both a candy and a meat thermometer will serve you well.