How To Reheat Ribs For Tasty Leftovers

How many ribs make a meal? The answer may vary from person to person, and have much to do with the size of the ribs — and also because ribs are often sold by the rack with a rack of lamb containing at least seven ribs and a rack of pork ribs up to 13. (Beef racks split the difference, as they typically have nine ribs.) This means that unless you have a large appetite or are feeding multiple people, leftovers are likely. While the quickest way to reheat them may be to use the microwave, the best way, if you have time to spare, is to use your oven.

The first step in reheating your ribs is to take them out of the refrigerator and let them warm up for about half an hour. As they're doing so, preheat the oven to 250 F. Once the oven is hot(tish) and the ribs less chilly, brush the latter with some extra sauce. While you could make your own if so inclined, here's our breakdown of supermarket brands. (Spoiler alert: Our reviewer agrees with Mark Zuckerberg that Sweet Baby Ray's is the best.). Bake the ribs in a foil-covered pan for at least 20 to 30 minutes until a meat thermometer registers 130 F. While the ribs are already cooked and could be eaten straight out of the fridge if desired, the temperature reading ensures that they're not still cold inside.