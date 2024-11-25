The Only 2 Ingredients Needed For Homemade Toffee Bits

Toffee bits are a treat that are as equally sweet and buttery as they are crunchy, making them perfect on their own or sprinkled on top of cakes, cookies, or ice cream. The deep caramelized flavors make toffee quite moreish, with each satisfying crunch better than the last. You might be a fan of store-bought toffee bits, but making them at home is cheaper, simpler, and just as tasty. Odds are you even have the two ingredients needed to make them: brown sugar and butter.

It's as easy as melting the butter and sugar in a saucepan for 10 minutes and cracking into pieces once poured out and fully cooled. One essential tip when cooking your butter is to pick either American-style or anything with 80% or less butterfat. Otherwise you risk your toffee separating or not setting properly. Butter and sugar make up the simple toffee base, but you can also melt in additional flavors like salt, vanilla, or rum essence. You could also mix in some almonds or peanuts for an additional crunchy element.