12 Essential Tips You Need When Cooking With Butter

Butter is a staple in most refrigerators. In fact, in 2022, the average American consumed six pounds of the dairy product annually, or the equivalent of 12 cups or 24 sticks of butter. This ubiquitous kitchen staple is a go-to spread for toast and is commonly used in a wide range of recipes, from pasta sauces to baked goods. Typically made from cow milk or cream, in the U.S., butter must contain at least 80% milk fat, which gives it a rich, velvety texture.

Dating back some 9,000 years, butter has ancient roots. It's believed that butter was first discovered by accident, possibly when milk was stored in sheep skins and naturally churned during long journeys on horseback. Thousands of years later, butter continues to hold its own as a beloved ingredient across the globe. More specifically, it's the rich flavor and smooth texture of this dairy product that has made it indispensable in so many culinary traditions. Despite its popularity, however, butter is still sometimes misused or simply not utilized to its full potential. Keen to find out how to make the most of this classic ingredient? Keep reading!