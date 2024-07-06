The One Extra Step That'll Make Canned Frosting Taste Homemade

Whether you're a regular baker or not, a lot of the time it's just easier to reach for the pre-made frosting can at the grocery store. But if you cringe at the thought of everyone knowing that you bought the frosting atop your otherwise elaborate cake, fear not. If you take regular canned frosting just one step further, you'll end up with a creamy, light topping that complements all the baked goods you already love.

Advertisement

That extra step? Whip your canned frosting with a hand mixer or your trusty stand mixer with the whisk attachment. If you have strong arms, you could even use a whisk and do it by hand, though it's much easier to let the machines do the work.

That's it. Using a spatula, you'll just slide the frosting out of the can and into a bowl (your stand mixer's, if you have one, otherwise any large bowl will do), set the beaters to "whip," and let them do their thing for about five minutes or until the frosting reaches your desired level of lightness. The whipping incorporates air into the frosting, creating a fluffier texture that is more like homemade. Try it; we won't tell.