The Classic 2-Ingredient Sauce You Absolutely Need In Your Culinary Repertoire

Some sauces are culinary kings in terms of taste and versatility. They're fan favorites mentioned countless times across cookbooks, restaurants, and nations. Some sauces, like velouté, have histories dating back hundreds of years and will merit their inclusion in lists such as the exalted French Mother Sauces. But today, we're diving into a classic sauce with much less fame: sage and brown butter. This two-ingredient flavor bomb will knock your socks off and become a valuable addition to your culinary playbook.

So how do you make it? First, you need to know the right way to make brown butter. This process involves cooking down butter until the solids separate and get nice and toasty, imparting that deliciously nutty flavor we all know and love. Yes, it's tedious and boring. No, there aren't any miraculous shortcuts that will brown your butter faster without burning it. (Though you can add powdered milk to create brown butter solids for later use, saving your future self some time and effort.)

As far as the sage part of this two-ingredient recipe goes, always buy fresh. Add your sage leaves when your butter starts foaming and let the two flavors marry as it cooks. The sage leaves will crisp up and impart an earthy flavor to the butter. You use the whole sauce, cooked sage and all.