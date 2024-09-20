Brown Butter Takes Chocolate Chip Cookies To The Next Level

There's no wrong way to enjoy a chocolate chip cookie, whether you prefer milk or dark chocolate, or lean toward crispy or chewy. Either way, the deliciousness of these cookies always ends with a smile — and, you know, maybe a hint of chocolate on your cheek. There's one ingredient that enhances the flavor of a chocolate chip cookie: butter. Butter not only gives your cookie its soft and chewy texture, but it also enriches the flavor. By browning the butter, you add a nutty depth to your cookies and a texture that will have everyone asking for your secret.

Browning butter before incorporating it into your signature chocolate chip cookie recipe introduces a toasted, nutty flavor to every bite — the process causes the water to evaporate, so the butter simmers and bubbles until it reaches a golden brown. Although butter loses some water in the process, most recipes compensate for this by adding water into the mix before baking. If your recipe omits this step, don't worry — you might end up with a crispy, Chips Ahoy-like cookie. However, for a chewy texture, add 1 tablespoon of water for every stick of butter specified in the recipe — after the butter is browned.