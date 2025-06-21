How To Make Steak Taste Like It Came From A Five-Star Restaurant
There are few dishes that are more frustrating to mess up than steak. Steaks are usually quite expensive — even the cheaper cuts are only "cheap" relatively speaking. With that in mind, how do you give yourself the best odds possible when getting ready to make steak? We asked Abdiel Aleman, vice president and corporate executive chef of Ruth's Chris Steak House, and he gave us the lowdown: In short, look for the right steak and pat it dry before cooking.
"At Ruth's Chris, we look for plenty of marbling when selecting high-quality beef because it's what predicts palatability, things like flavor, tenderness and juiciness," Aleman explains. "It's also what the USDA uses to identify quality and consequently grading." If the USDA uses marbling to decide what's prime and what's choice, there's no reason why you shouldn't do the same. Aleman also suggests that you look for "a vibrant cherry-red color" for your beef, and tells us his preferred thickness: "For the perfect balance of sear and tenderness, I recommend a thickness between 1½ to 1¾ inches."
Be sure to pat your steak dry -- and cook it hot
So once you pick out your beautifully marbled, cherry red steak, what do you do with it? According to Abdiel Aleman, you pat it dry before you do anything else. "Removing any type of moisture is critical to ensure the fat and the heat do their work to create the perfect Maillard reaction on the surface of the steak." The Maillard reaction refers to the way a certain level of browning, on meat or on other foods, results in a richer, more satisfying flavor — it's why toast hits the spot more often than plain white bread. "This reaction is important for creating a perfectly seared steak," Aleman continues. "A dry surface also ensures even seasoning to help achieve a steak that is rich and flavorful."
Once you pick, pat, and season your steak, it's time to cook. "Get your grill to its hottest temperature to get a proper sear and rich caramelization, at about 500 degrees [Fahrenheit]," Aleman says. When you've finished, don't slice it right away. "Always let it rest for 3 to 5 minutes before serving or slicing," Aleman tells us. With all that in mind, you're ready to tuck into your steak — maybe with some wonderfully fluffy mashed potatoes on the side.