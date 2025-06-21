How To Make Steak Taste Like It Came From A Five-Star Restaurant

There are few dishes that are more frustrating to mess up than steak. Steaks are usually quite expensive — even the cheaper cuts are only "cheap" relatively speaking. With that in mind, how do you give yourself the best odds possible when getting ready to make steak? We asked Abdiel Aleman, vice president and corporate executive chef of Ruth's Chris Steak House, and he gave us the lowdown: In short, look for the right steak and pat it dry before cooking.

"At Ruth's Chris, we look for plenty of marbling when selecting high-quality beef because it's what predicts palatability, things like flavor, tenderness and juiciness," Aleman explains. "It's also what the USDA uses to identify quality and consequently grading." If the USDA uses marbling to decide what's prime and what's choice, there's no reason why you shouldn't do the same. Aleman also suggests that you look for "a vibrant cherry-red color" for your beef, and tells us his preferred thickness: "For the perfect balance of sear and tenderness, I recommend a thickness between 1½ to 1¾ inches."