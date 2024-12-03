The Best Type Of Potatoes For Fluffy Mashed Potatoes
What kind of mashed potato fan are you? Do you like 'em chunky with whole potato pieces to break up the textural monotony? Do you prefer the classic combo of butter and salt, or do you reach for bolder seasonings like garlic, chili flakes, or crispy bacon? Do you really go ham and make millionaire mashed potatoes, or do you dazzle with simpler, more understated carbs?
Mashed potatoes can be anything you want them to be. However, the one thing you don't want them to be is dry. Excellent mashed potato falls into two distinct camps (that's silky and fluffy for the uninitiated), but most people can generally agree that fluffy mashed potatoes are a big crowdpleaser. So, how do you get that light and airy texture?
The key to the perfect mash is the potato itself. The best way to make fluffy mashed potatoes is to use russet potatoes. Because of their high starch content, russets don't hold their shape in stews and soups, but they break down beautifully when pounded into a mash. Sweet potatoes are also categorized as starchy, which is why they work well for mashing. If you're down for some visual drama, blue and purple potatoes also have a medium starch content that you can whip into a colorful side.
More tips for making light and fluffy mash
Picking the right potato is the first step when preparing your dish, but you'll need to focus on more than just that to create a true mealtime show-stopper. When it comes to making mashed potato, technique goes a long way. To give your mash a super light texture, rinse your potatoes in cold water after peeling and cubing them, but before boiling. This will slough off some of the excess starch and keep your potatoes from getting mushy or sticky. You could also consider boiling your potatoes in chicken stock to give them a rich flavor.
After cooking your taters, you can use a food ricer or potato mill to break them down or just go to town with your trusty potato masher. Finally, add your liquids slowly and, whatever you do, don't be tempted to overmix. That's how you end up with gluey spuds instead of silky mash.