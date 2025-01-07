Why It's Absolutely Crucial To Preheat Your Cast Iron Pans

Cast iron cookware has been used for centuries. In fact, the Chinese have been producing cast iron since the sixth century BCE. And there are many reasons why cast iron cookware has withstood the tests of time. Cast iron is sturdy, reliable, and a great vehicle for cooking almost anything, either on the stove or in the oven. While debates will never end about the best way to wash a cast iron pan, or what it actually means to season cast iron properly, it really is a great cookware material, as long as you know how to best use it.

One of the most helpful things you can do when cooking with a cast iron skillet is to preheat it, just like you would your oven. You can preheat your pans in the oven or on the stove, as long as you take the extra time to get it nice and hot before adding your ingredients. Preheating your cast iron helps the whole skillet maintain a nice, consistent temperature so there aren't spots that are cooler or hotter than others, which could lead to an uneven sear.