What Does It Really Mean To 'Season' Cast Iron Cookware?

If you own a cast iron, you've almost certainly been told two golden rules: never use soap — although we have our own opinions on washing cast iron with soap — and don't forget to season it. But what does seasoning actually mean? Is it some mystical rite passed down by generations of kitchen grannies and home cooks? Or is it just an unnecessarily complicated process that makes you feel like you have some sort of stovetop cred? Spoiler: neither. Seasoning your cast iron is actually the process of bonding a layer of polymerized oil to the cookware's surface through heat. This layer creates a slick, non-stick surface that prevents rust, keeps cleaning super easy, and gives your skillet that signature black sheen.

Now, bear with us because here's where it gets a little sciency. When heated, the oil undergoes polymerization, which is a chemical reaction that transforms it into a hard, plastic-like coating. Think of it like armor for your skillet. So, here's what you'll want to do: coat the entire pan (yes, even the handle) with a thin layer of vegetable oil, pop it upside down in an oven at 350°F for about an hour, and then let it cool completely while still inside the oven. And that's it! But here's the catch: seasoning isn't just a one-and-done affair. If you use it regularly — which you should — it's going to suffer from some wear and tear. To remedy this, you'll want to touch it up whenever you notice any dull spots, or whenever your oven's already on.