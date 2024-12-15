What Does It Really Mean To 'Season' Cast Iron Cookware?
If you own a cast iron, you've almost certainly been told two golden rules: never use soap — although we have our own opinions on washing cast iron with soap — and don't forget to season it. But what does seasoning actually mean? Is it some mystical rite passed down by generations of kitchen grannies and home cooks? Or is it just an unnecessarily complicated process that makes you feel like you have some sort of stovetop cred? Spoiler: neither. Seasoning your cast iron is actually the process of bonding a layer of polymerized oil to the cookware's surface through heat. This layer creates a slick, non-stick surface that prevents rust, keeps cleaning super easy, and gives your skillet that signature black sheen.
Now, bear with us because here's where it gets a little sciency. When heated, the oil undergoes polymerization, which is a chemical reaction that transforms it into a hard, plastic-like coating. Think of it like armor for your skillet. So, here's what you'll want to do: coat the entire pan (yes, even the handle) with a thin layer of vegetable oil, pop it upside down in an oven at 350°F for about an hour, and then let it cool completely while still inside the oven. And that's it! But here's the catch: seasoning isn't just a one-and-done affair. If you use it regularly — which you should — it's going to suffer from some wear and tear. To remedy this, you'll want to touch it up whenever you notice any dull spots, or whenever your oven's already on.
Why seasoning keeps your cast iron thriving
Seasoning isn't just about making your cast iron shine; it's really the secret to making your skillet last. A properly seasoned cast iron forms a natural non-stick surface that only gets better with age, making it your go-to for everything from fried eggs with the most perfectly crisp edges to the juiciest of seared steaks. It also protects your pan from the dreaded rust, which is a non-negotiable when it comes to cookware that doesn't come with the stainless-steel safety net.
For the best results, gently scrub your skillet with some warm water and a chainmail scrubber or stiff brush — or, if you really want to get creative, a ball of aluminum foil. And remember, every time you wash it, it's a chance to layer on more seasoning. After cleaning, towel-dry the pan and apply a light coat of oil before putting it away. If this all sounds intimidating, don't worry. Like any relationship, it requires some effort, but the payoff is totally worth it. A well-seasoned cast iron skillet can outlive you and become a treasured heirloom. Can your non-stick pan say the same?