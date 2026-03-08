The Cuts Of Steak That Boast The Most Protein Are Surprisingly Affordable
All things considered, pretty much any kind of beef is going to cost you a good chunk of change these days. Still, nothing tastes quite like it, and every once in a while, we all give in to the urge. After all, steak isn't just tasty, it's healthy, too, right? Well, it is a great source of protein, so if you're proteinmaxxing (or whatever the kids are calling it these days), that's another justification you can use to excuse the expense.
If you are trying to balance your protein intake with limiting fat, though, you'll need to be a little more judicious in your selection of steak cuts. It turns out that some of the so-called premier cuts – ribeye, T-bone, and porterhouse — are among the fattiest, and as a result, are also fairly high in calories. A 12-ounce T-bone, for example, packs a generous 84 grams of protein, but it also has 68 fat grams, making for a protein-to-fat ratio of 1.2 to 1. (It also has 984 calories, in case you're counting.) They're also pricey, too, with the first selling for $22 a pound near me, and the latter two at $16. Some less expensive cuts, however, are leaner and more macro-friendly.
Protein-to-fat-wise, your two best bets are eye of round (which can be had for under $6 per pound) and sirloin tip side steak ($10), both of which have 7 grams of protein for every gram of fat. Top sirloin (also $10) is a great choice, too, with a 5:1 ratio, while bottom round ($6) comes in at 4:1. Even skirt steak ($11), with its 2.5:1 protein-to-fat ratio, is twice as protein-dense as the aforementioned T-bone.
The best ways to cook these cheaper cuts
The thing about choosing different cuts of steak is that they don't all cook up the same. Several of these protein-rich cuts — the sirloin and the skirt steak — must always be marinated prior to grilling, since they need the tenderizing action that only comes from acid. You might also want to score the steaks before marinating to further break down tough muscles and provide more space for flavoring. Of the two types of sirloin, top sirloin is more tender, but sirloin tip will be fine if marinated for a sufficient amount of time (or you can also cook it in liquid like a pot roast). Skirt steak, on the other hand, is the best choice of meat for classic fajitas.
As for eye of round, it can be roasted, smoked, or even marinated and dried to make beef jerky. Bottom round, on the other hand, is so lean that it does best when cooked "low and slow," preferably with some liquid for braising. It is possible, however, to slice it into steaks for broiling or grilling, but the meat should be marinated if possible. It will also need to be sliced against the grain to preserve any modicum of tenderness.