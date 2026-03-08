The Cuts Of Steak That Boast The Most Protein Are Surprisingly Affordable

All things considered, pretty much any kind of beef is going to cost you a good chunk of change these days. Still, nothing tastes quite like it, and every once in a while, we all give in to the urge. After all, steak isn't just tasty, it's healthy, too, right? Well, it is a great source of protein, so if you're proteinmaxxing (or whatever the kids are calling it these days), that's another justification you can use to excuse the expense.

If you are trying to balance your protein intake with limiting fat, though, you'll need to be a little more judicious in your selection of steak cuts. It turns out that some of the so-called premier cuts – ribeye, T-bone, and porterhouse — are among the fattiest, and as a result, are also fairly high in calories. A 12-ounce T-bone, for example, packs a generous 84 grams of protein, but it also has 68 fat grams, making for a protein-to-fat ratio of 1.2 to 1. (It also has 984 calories, in case you're counting.) They're also pricey, too, with the first selling for $22 a pound near me, and the latter two at $16. Some less expensive cuts, however, are leaner and more macro-friendly.

Protein-to-fat-wise, your two best bets are eye of round (which can be had for under $6 per pound) and sirloin tip side steak ($10), both of which have 7 grams of protein for every gram of fat. Top sirloin (also $10) is a great choice, too, with a 5:1 ratio, while bottom round ($6) comes in at 4:1. Even skirt steak ($11), with its 2.5:1 protein-to-fat ratio, is twice as protein-dense as the aforementioned T-bone.