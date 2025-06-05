The Knife Trick That Can Make Steak More Flavorful And Tender

The best way to score a steak is to create a series of shallow crosshatch cuts. The cuts shouldn't be too deep, just ⅛ to ¼ inch, and they should land about an inch apart from each other. Russell Kook described the proper technique, noting, "You want control more than force — just light, diagonal cuts across the grain. ... You're not carving it up, just creating texture."

As to what tool you'll need for the process, a chef's knife might be too large and heavy to permit such delicate cuts. Instead, Kook advises, "A sharp boning or paring knife works great." If you don't already have a paring knife, which can also be used to peel produce and de-vein shrimp, you need to remedy that situation ASAP since it's one of the most crucial knives you need in your kitchen. Check out a workhorse tool like the Rada Cutlery heavy duty paring knife, and score your steak for the ultimate texture and flavor.