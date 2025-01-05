The Step You Should Never Skip For Mess-Free Meat Tenderizing

Tenderizing meat by using a meat mallet is a good technique to use if you're making things like chicken cutlets, tonkatsu, or any type of roulade (like with these Midwestern steak birds). It helps ensure that every piece of meat you're cooking has the same uniform thickness plus it makes your final dish easier to eat and chew. Whacking a chicken breast with a tenderizer is simple enough, but there's one step you won't want to skip while doing it.

You'll want to keep the meat covered with plastic wrap, wrap it in parchment paper, or put it in a resealable plastic bag — just don't hit the meat directly with the tenderizer. That's because you don't want to make a mess. Trust me: I'm guilty of skipping this step and I've regretted it every time. Cleaning meat bits off the wall, my clothes, all the junk I have laying around my kitchen, and my glasses is a humbling experience that I don't want you to have to deal with. It's worth the slight extra step of covering the meat.