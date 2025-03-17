Marinades Are Great For Tenderizing And Flavoring Meat — But There's A Catch
Knowing how to properly marinate meats is an essential part of cooking. The process gives the protein flavor and tenderizes it, making for an overall tastier meal. However, if you're a beginner, it's important that you take care to not over-marinate. "If meat is left in a marinade for too long, particularly one with acid or alcohol, it can cause the muscle fibers to break down excessively," Jacob Mendros, executive chef at Prima Italian Steakhouse in Boston, explained to The Takeout. The consequence is "a mushy, unpleasant texture rather than the intended tenderness." This is why the USDA recommends marinating meat for up to 24 hours, but no longer than two days.
As if this weren't enough, Mendros also told us that "too much acid can 'cook' the meat, especially in fish or poultry, leading to a change in appearance and flavor." Basically, if you over-marinate, you run the risk of making your dish look and taste unpalatable. So how can you avoid this? As with most things in the kitchen, "balance is key," advised Mendros. He suggested that "a quick soak in an acidic marinade (usually under six hours) can help with flavor and tenderization, but too long can damage the texture."
Of course, the time depends largely on the type of marinade that you're using. Some types of acidic marinades can work faster than others, whereas "oil-based ones or those with less acidic content may need longer," said Mendros. If you're using liquids that perhaps aren't as common — like marinating meat in baking soda or soaking your steak in milk to tenderize it (seriously, you should try it!) – make sure that you research the appropriate time for each.
How to avoid over-marinating different types of meat
A key factor when it comes to marinating time is the type of protein that you're cooking. "Poultry, fish, and seafood often require shorter marinating times," according to chef Jacob Mendros. Fish and seafood might only need between 15 minutes to an hour depending on the type and size, whereas boneless chicken breasts could take anywhere from 20 minutes to a couple of hours. On the other hand, "tougher cuts of beef or pork (like brisket or shoulder) can benefit from longer marinating," said Mendros. Overnight can be ideal for this type of meat.
You should also take into account the particular cut. Ribeye and filet mignon are tender enough without a marinade, but there are some cuts of steak that should always be marinated before cooking, such as sirloin and skirt. The size will also have an impact. Thinner cuts such as pork chops "usually need less time — around 30 minutes to two hours," said Mendros, while "thicker cuts (like steaks or roasts) need longer marination, typically four to eight hours, or overnight."
Personal preference also plays a role, since some people like a very tender texture, while others prefer a bit of chewiness. In the end, the goal when marinating is "to allow enough time for the marinade to penetrate the meat and impart flavor without breaking it down too much," said Mendros. Achieving this balance can be hard at first, but practice (and following recipes correctly) makes perfect.