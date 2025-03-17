Marinades Are Great For Tenderizing And Flavoring Meat — But There's A Catch

Knowing how to properly marinate meats is an essential part of cooking. The process gives the protein flavor and tenderizes it, making for an overall tastier meal. However, if you're a beginner, it's important that you take care to not over-marinate. "If meat is left in a marinade for too long, particularly one with acid or alcohol, it can cause the muscle fibers to break down excessively," Jacob Mendros, executive chef at Prima Italian Steakhouse in Boston, explained to The Takeout. The consequence is "a mushy, unpleasant texture rather than the intended tenderness." This is why the USDA recommends marinating meat for up to 24 hours, but no longer than two days.

As if this weren't enough, Mendros also told us that "too much acid can 'cook' the meat, especially in fish or poultry, leading to a change in appearance and flavor." Basically, if you over-marinate, you run the risk of making your dish look and taste unpalatable. So how can you avoid this? As with most things in the kitchen, "balance is key," advised Mendros. He suggested that "a quick soak in an acidic marinade (usually under six hours) can help with flavor and tenderization, but too long can damage the texture."

Of course, the time depends largely on the type of marinade that you're using. Some types of acidic marinades can work faster than others, whereas "oil-based ones or those with less acidic content may need longer," said Mendros. If you're using liquids that perhaps aren't as common — like marinating meat in baking soda or soaking your steak in milk to tenderize it (seriously, you should try it!) – make sure that you research the appropriate time for each.