5 Crucial Knives To Have In Your Kitchen (And How To Use Them)

The bread knife's function is right there in its name, although it is also known as a serrated knife (which describes its sawtooth blade). These types of knives are on the long and skinny side with blades typically ranging from 7 to 10 inches long, although some may be as long as 18 inches. If you do need to slice a loaf of bread, a serrated knife is the only knife that will do the job right. With a gentle sawing motion, and minimal downward pressure, your bread should fall into neat, even slices. These knives can also be used to easily slice cakes or pastries, protecting their texture. You can even use a bread knife to carve your Thanksgiving turkey and other large cuts of cooked meat. (Many steak knives, too, have serrated blades, although these are, of course, much smaller than bread knives.)

The main drawback to bread knives is that they are a pain to sharpen. Unfortunately, there's really no way around this. You need a serrated knife, so you'll just have to learn how to sharpen it. It's either that or you buy a new bread knife every time the blade becomes dull, but that option is a bit too expensive (and wasteful) for most of us.

Speaking of bread knife buying, the Orblue 10-inch Serrated Bread Knife is a great choice. The blade is sharp and heavy and produces a nice smooth cut. As a bonus, it also comes in a variety of colors including black, blue, green, orange, red, and silver.

Purchase the Orblue 10-inch Serrated Bread Knife from Amazon for less than $15.00.