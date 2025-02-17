Does A Steak Knife Need To Be Serrated?

A steak knife with a straight blade may lack the raw animal appeal of a serrated one, but it has its moments. It's much more versatile, and can be used on more tender cuts as well as heavy hitters like porterhouse or ribeye — two of the best cuts of steak for grilling. It is, after all, just a smaller chef's knife. Some diners may prefer the way it glides through the meat, whereas a serrated blade can sometimes feel like it's tearing the fibers. The trouble is that you have to sharpen straight blades frequently — although giving it a few swipes against a honer shouldn't be too much trouble.

But in the words of a certain girl in an Old El Paso commercial, "por que no los dos?" Yes, you can get knives that are mostly un-serrated except for the tip of the blade, giving you the best of both blades on just one handle — well, for the most part. Any amount of serration means that you can't sharpen it like a non-serrated one, requiring you to still go through the rather fussy process of sharpening a serrated blade. On the bright side, though, you don't have to sharpen it as often as a non-serrated blade. In the end, it just comes down to which type you prefer.