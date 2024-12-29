Here's How You Should Be Sharpening Serrated Knives

Sharpening a serrated knife is a slightly different game than honing your chef's knife, but it's not as intimidating as it sounds. The key is to focus on each individual tooth. Yes, it's a bit tedious, but the reward is a knife that slices like new. Start by grabbing a sharpening rod specifically designed for serrated knives, ones with rods tapered to fit into the scalloped grooves of the blade.

Then, inspect your knife to determine which side has the beveled edge. The flat side won't need sharpening, so focus only on the beveled side. Insert the sharpening rod into the first groove and use a gentle, consistent motion to grind away any burrs. This step ensures each tooth is sharp and ready to cut. Repeat this process for every serration on the blade. Depending on how dull the knife is, you may need to go over some grooves a few extra times.

Once you've finished the entire length of the blade, use a honing steel or a piece of fine-grit sandpaper to remove any leftover burrs on the flat side. This step smooths out the edge and prevents snagging during use. Finally, wipe down the blade, and voila! Your serrated knife is ready to take on crusty bread and ripe tomatoes like a pro.

Proper care extends your knife's lifespan significantly, making it one of those rare tools you can truly buy for life. Keeping serrated knives sharp isn't just about performance; it's about preserving a tool that turns everyday cooking into an art form. So take a few minutes to show your knife some love — you won't regret it.