The Major Knife Mistake To Avoid When Using A Cutting Board

We're not here to shame anybody, so let's begin with a confession: I have definitely made this major knife mistake many times in the past, and probably will make it many times in the future. Partially that's because it's so easy to do. Say you're cutting up a bunch of vegetables to put into a pot of soup. You've chopped your kale into fine ribbons, the pot is bubbling, all that's left is to carefully drop them in — which you do by carrying your cutting board over to the stove, tipping it slightly downward, and using a knife to scrape in those veggies. It's easy! It's convenient!

Unfortunately, that scraping motion is also dulling the edge of your knife blade. Like sharpening it, but in reverse. Having sharp knife blades isn't just a matter of being able to cut precisely, either. It's also a safety issue, as dull blades lead you to apply more pressure, which can mean a greater risk of injury. (Seriously, don't sleep on knife safety — looking at you Kendall Jenner.)

You need a blade that will slice effortlessly through whatever you're trying to cut (it also helps to be cutting with a good-quality chef's knife). While knives need to be sharpened from time to time anyways, there's no reason to dull them in a way that can be easily avoided. And it's easy to avoid dulling your knife this way. All you have to do is turn that blade around.