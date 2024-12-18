It's Time To Give Baked Salmon A Breakfast-Inspired Upgrade
This one may offend the senses of some orthodox salmon enthusiasts (it's not smoked salmon on a pizza, but hear me out). I'm going to spice things up a bit, and yes, some breakfast items will trespass over into the lunch category. So, to the traditionalist, I'd like to apologize in advance. But, this is one breakfast-inspired upgrade you need to try.
Your morning bagel has set its sights on another conquest: baked salmon. This meaty fish preparation is already a formidable dinner favorite. However, the pairing of cream cheese and salmon is transcendent. By incorporating familiar flavors, you can transform ordinary baked salmon into a dish reminiscent of the beloved bagel and lox combination we've all come to associate with breakfast. With that said, cream cheese is the natural first step in creating a smooth, tangy topping for your filets. However, to truly capture the essence of the American Jewish lox classic, you'll need to take it to the next level.
The right combination of seasonings can make all the difference when replicating the salty, savory, slightly smoky flavor of cured fish. Using an assortment of spices and cream cheese, you can make a baked salmon dish that feels luxurious, and that's perfect for breakfast, brunch, or dinner.
How to bake salmon with a lox-inspired twist
To bake your salmon, begin by preheating your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Don't forget to line the baking sheet with parchment paper. Put your filets skin-side down and gently season them with salt and pepper. Next, mix the cream cheese topping that you'll use to coat the salmon.
Dill is a must-have herb that brings a bright and fresh flavor to the dish. Capers are also essential with their briny, acidic kick. You'll need mild sharpness from a sprinkle of finely chopped red onion. Finally, a squeeze of lemon juice brings everything to life. For a subtle savory note, add a pinch of garlic powder. What about that slight smokiness you're accustomed to with lox? A dash of liquid smoke will capture the cured flavor. Don't be shy with this mixture — spread it generously over the top of the salmon filets.
Bake your salmon for 12-15 minutes, depending on the thickness of the filet. You want to cook the salmon until it's opaque throughout while retaining moisture. By the time the fish is tender, the cream cheese will have melted slightly, blending with the salmon's natural oils for a delicious, lox-like experience. Serve with toasted bagels, cucumbers, and additional capers for a full breakfast-inspired meal at anytime of day.