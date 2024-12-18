It's Time To Give Baked Salmon A Breakfast-Inspired Upgrade

This one may offend the senses of some orthodox salmon enthusiasts (it's not smoked salmon on a pizza, but hear me out). I'm going to spice things up a bit, and yes, some breakfast items will trespass over into the lunch category. So, to the traditionalist, I'd like to apologize in advance. But, this is one breakfast-inspired upgrade you need to try.

Your morning bagel has set its sights on another conquest: baked salmon. This meaty fish preparation is already a formidable dinner favorite. However, the pairing of cream cheese and salmon is transcendent. By incorporating familiar flavors, you can transform ordinary baked salmon into a dish reminiscent of the beloved bagel and lox combination we've all come to associate with breakfast. With that said, cream cheese is the natural first step in creating a smooth, tangy topping for your filets. However, to truly capture the essence of the American Jewish lox classic, you'll need to take it to the next level.

The right combination of seasonings can make all the difference when replicating the salty, savory, slightly smoky flavor of cured fish. Using an assortment of spices and cream cheese, you can make a baked salmon dish that feels luxurious, and that's perfect for breakfast, brunch, or dinner.