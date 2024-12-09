Smoked Salmon Absolutely Belongs On Your Next Pizza

Smoked salmon, not to be confused with lox, is a wonderful ingredient that is commonly mixed into scrambled eggs, layered on bagels, added to quiche, and swirled into cream cheese for a tasty dip. You may have heard about it being used as a pizza topping and wondered what business fish has on a charred crust that typically supports cheese and tomato sauce. However, smoked salmon is not only a delicious pizza topping, but a great way to add something glam to your dinner menu.

Pizza with smoked salmon came into the spotlight in 1982 when Wolfgang Puck served it up to the glitterati at his Beverly Hills restaurant, Spago. According to Hollywood lore, Joan Collins ordered smoked salmon on brioche. Realizing there was no bread left in the kitchen, Puck improvised a pizza, topping it with smoked salmon, dill crème fraîche, caramelized onion, and chives. He garnished it with caviar (because, Joan Collins) and the dish became an icon. (It's definitely better than fish roe on Doritos, that's for sure.)

Puck still serves up the famous pizza every year at the Oscars Governors Ball where stars and industry bigwigs converge. This is a pizza that can be recreated at home with little difficulty, with or without the caviar. Feel free to give it your own creative touch.