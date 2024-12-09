Smoked Salmon Absolutely Belongs On Your Next Pizza
Smoked salmon, not to be confused with lox, is a wonderful ingredient that is commonly mixed into scrambled eggs, layered on bagels, added to quiche, and swirled into cream cheese for a tasty dip. You may have heard about it being used as a pizza topping and wondered what business fish has on a charred crust that typically supports cheese and tomato sauce. However, smoked salmon is not only a delicious pizza topping, but a great way to add something glam to your dinner menu.
Pizza with smoked salmon came into the spotlight in 1982 when Wolfgang Puck served it up to the glitterati at his Beverly Hills restaurant, Spago. According to Hollywood lore, Joan Collins ordered smoked salmon on brioche. Realizing there was no bread left in the kitchen, Puck improvised a pizza, topping it with smoked salmon, dill crème fraîche, caramelized onion, and chives. He garnished it with caviar (because, Joan Collins) and the dish became an icon. (It's definitely better than fish roe on Doritos, that's for sure.)
Puck still serves up the famous pizza every year at the Oscars Governors Ball where stars and industry bigwigs converge. This is a pizza that can be recreated at home with little difficulty, with or without the caviar. Feel free to give it your own creative touch.
The perfect flavors to pair with smoked salmon
The delicate texture of smoked salmon makes it perfect for topping pizza. It's easy to bite right through, but the flavor is far from plain. Instead, it's salty and slightly smoky, with just the right amount of oceany brine. This helps it pair well with a range of creamy flavors. While Wolfgang Puck used crème fraîche as his "sauce", whipped cream cheese spreads easily and would also work well, as would brie, ricotta, and Boursin.
Softened goat's cheese, roasted beets, and chopped candied walnuts could be equally delicious, especially if you pair it with a simple salad of arugula greens dressed in olive oil and lemon juice. Another idea is to take Puck's recipe but, instead of using caviar, add a briny sprinkling of chopped olives or capers. Finish the pie with some sprigs of fresh dill. For something a little warmer and more comforting, bake your pizza crust with gooey Fontina cheese and very thinly sliced potatoes. Top with smoked salmon and chopped chives when it comes out of the oven.
You could also take sushi as your inspiration. Mix plenty of toasted sesame seeds into cream cheese as your base, then top your pizza with smoked salmon, thinly sliced cucumbers, and ripe avocado wedges. A drizzle of Sriracha plus some lemon zest would be the perfect garnish.