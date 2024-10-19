Why You Should Be Cooking Salmon Medium-Rare

There are a few ways to achieve that ideal medium-rare cook on your salmon so that you can enjoy it moist and flaky, with a buttery mouthfeel and crisp skin — oh, and these techniques do not include rinsing salmon before cooking. One involves searing the salmon skin-side down on medium-high heat, then flipping it and searing it on the other side for a bit longer. Or, you could take the two-way approach, where you sear both sides on medium-high for a shorter period of time, then finish it off in your pre-heated oven.

It's important to note that however you cook your salmon, once you take it off the pan or tray it will continue to cook, even on the inside, thanks to residual heat. For that reason, you'll want its initial temperature when it's done cooking to be about 115 to 120 degrees Fahrenheit (which you can measure with an instant-read meat thermometer, like this one from Alpha Grillers).

Let the salmon rest for a few minutes and then take the temperature again — it should come to a perfect 120 to 125 degrees. If you do happen to overcook your salmon (happens to the best of us), Pfeifer recommends sauces to help remedy the situation, but admonishes home cooks to simply be careful: "Salmon dries out quite easily."