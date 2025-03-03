Why Your Kitchen Truly Does Not Need 16 Different Knives

A well-stocked kitchen is great, but do you really need an entire drawer full of specialty knives? Some people swear by those massive knife blocks (which are actually kind of gross, folks) that come with a different blade for every possible situation — boning knives, fillet knives, cleavers, santokus, and who knows what else.

I'm not going to lie, they look really fancy and cute on the countertop, but it's sucking up a lot of space, unnecessarily. But if you're a home cook who just wants to get dinner on the table without feeling like a contestant on a cooking show, a handful of good knives is all you actually need.

Professional chefs have an arsenal of knives because they work in high-volume kitchens with specialized tasks. But for the average person, most of those blades end up collecting dust while you reach for the same two or three over and over again. Investing in just a few high-quality, multipurpose knives will save you money, free up counter space, and make your kitchen routine way more efficient.