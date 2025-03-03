Why Your Kitchen Truly Does Not Need 16 Different Knives
A well-stocked kitchen is great, but do you really need an entire drawer full of specialty knives? Some people swear by those massive knife blocks (which are actually kind of gross, folks) that come with a different blade for every possible situation — boning knives, fillet knives, cleavers, santokus, and who knows what else.
I'm not going to lie, they look really fancy and cute on the countertop, but it's sucking up a lot of space, unnecessarily. But if you're a home cook who just wants to get dinner on the table without feeling like a contestant on a cooking show, a handful of good knives is all you actually need.
Professional chefs have an arsenal of knives because they work in high-volume kitchens with specialized tasks. But for the average person, most of those blades end up collecting dust while you reach for the same two or three over and over again. Investing in just a few high-quality, multipurpose knives will save you money, free up counter space, and make your kitchen routine way more efficient.
The three (or maybe four) knives that actually matter
If you ask the experts, they'll tell you that you can cook just about anything with three essential knives. First, you need a chef's knife; this is your workhorse, handling everything from chopping vegetables to slicing meat. A good chef's knife is versatile, easy to handle, and sharp enough to power through most kitchen tasks.
You'll also want to have a paring knife or utility knife at your disposal, which is a must for smaller, more delicate tasks. Stuff like peeling fruit, trimming meat, or slicing small ingredients where a chef's knife would feel clunky. A serrated knife (often called a bread knife) rounds out the trio. It's perfect for slicing through anything with a tough exterior and soft interior, like crusty bread, tomatoes, and citrus fruits. Just make sure you know the correct way to sharpen serrated knives since it is a bit different from how you'd tackle smooth-edged knives.
There are folks who will die on the hill claiming you need a fourth knife, like a boning or fillet tool, especially if they work with a lot of meat or fish. But unless you're regularly breaking down whole cuts, it's not really a must-have for most home cooks. You'll always want to go for high quality at a reasonable price. A few well-made, razor-sharp knives will always beat a whole block of dull, cheap ones.
Why too many knives are just a waste
Sure, having specialty knives can be fun, but let's be for real — most people don't even use half the blades in those oversized knife sets. A fillet knife might look cool, but if you don't regularly break down fish, it's just taking up space. A giant cleaver is overkill unless you're actually hacking through bone. And those oddly shaped knives with names you can't remember are usually just variations of knives you already have.
And even more than the clutter, there's another issue, which is that dull knives are dangerous. You have to know how to tell when your knives are getting dull because you want to keep them in tip-top shape. The more knives you have, the harder it is to keep them all sharp. It's better to own a few high-quality knives that you actually maintain rather than a dozen cheap ones that get neglected.
If you're thinking about buying a knife set, just remember that you're way better off spending that money on three or four top-tier knives than ending up with a counter full of unused blades. At the end of the day, you really don't need a whole bunch of knives to cook a great meal. A solid chef's knife, a paring knife, and a serrated knife will cover almost everything you need in the kitchen. Say it with me: "I don't need an army of knives to get the job done because I'm not that great of a cook." Just joking, guys!