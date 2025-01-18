The Foolproof Test To Tell If Your Knife Has Gone Dull

You wouldn't immediately think it, but a dull knife is far more dangerous than a sharp one. Imagine the frustration of trying to slice a tomato for a nostalgic tomato sandwich, only to squash it into a pulpy mess — and possibly end up with a nicked finger. It's a clear reminder that even your best chef's knife needs regular maintenance to stay sharp. But, how can you tell if it's time for a tune-up?

The thumb test, where you lightly run your thumb across the blade to gauge sharpness, is a well-known trick, but it's not always reliable — and fingers and blades aren't the safest combo. For a safer and more effective method, turn to the paper test.

For the paper test, grab a regular sheet of printer paper, a glossy magazine page, or even a newspaper sheet — anything thin enough to cut cleanly. Hold the paper lightly by the edge so it hangs freely. Start with the part of the knife closest to the handle, called the heel, at the top of the paper. As you slice downward, pull the knife slightly toward yourself, moving the blade across the paper so the cut begins with the heel and finishes at the pointed tip.

If the knife glides through cleanly without snagging, your blade is sharp and ready for action. But if it struggles, tears the paper, or doesn't cut through smoothly, your knife has dulled and needs a little TLC.