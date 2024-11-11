The Genius Hack For Slicing Lots Of Cherry Tomatoes All At Once

A lot of people love to cook with cherry tomatoes, whether that be for a minimalist pasta with homemade tomato sauce (make sure it isn't too acidic), baked feta pasta, or creamy Tuscan chicken; the list can go on! However, such a small ingredient can be bothersome when you need a lot of them as cutting cherry tomatoes one by one can quickly become a big drain on your time.

That said, the ever-so-daunting task can be made easier with a little know-how. The best method is to sandwich a group of cherry tomatoes between two lids or plates, allowing you to press down on the top and use a sharp knife to slice slowly through the middle. Move the knife back and forth as you do, similar to how you would cut a loaf of bread. While you could use a non-serrated knife, the grooves make it easier to cut through the tough skin. You want to be sure you don't add a lot of pressure as you could squish the tomatoes. Lightly press on the center of the plate with your fingers spread to get the best result.

I did this once when making a viral baked feta pasta dish I found on TikTok years ago and it worked wonders. Based on that experience, a good handful of 10 to 12 tomatoes at a time is perfect.