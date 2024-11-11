The Genius Hack For Slicing Lots Of Cherry Tomatoes All At Once
A lot of people love to cook with cherry tomatoes, whether that be for a minimalist pasta with homemade tomato sauce (make sure it isn't too acidic), baked feta pasta, or creamy Tuscan chicken; the list can go on! However, such a small ingredient can be bothersome when you need a lot of them as cutting cherry tomatoes one by one can quickly become a big drain on your time.
That said, the ever-so-daunting task can be made easier with a little know-how. The best method is to sandwich a group of cherry tomatoes between two lids or plates, allowing you to press down on the top and use a sharp knife to slice slowly through the middle. Move the knife back and forth as you do, similar to how you would cut a loaf of bread. While you could use a non-serrated knife, the grooves make it easier to cut through the tough skin. You want to be sure you don't add a lot of pressure as you could squish the tomatoes. Lightly press on the center of the plate with your fingers spread to get the best result.
I did this once when making a viral baked feta pasta dish I found on TikTok years ago and it worked wonders. Based on that experience, a good handful of 10 to 12 tomatoes at a time is perfect.
Best way to cook sliced cherry tomatoes
If you aren't one to go for the plate and lid hack, that's alright! There are other ways to slice your cherry tomatoes and other ways to serve them in general. If you want an even easier hack, you could try a vegetable chopper: a cooking gadget that has become all the rage in recent years. This allows you to place a small amount directly on top of the chopper and just push down with your hand to slice them in a multitude of sizes. Some allow you to chop and slice in 11 different styles.
Now, if you want to make a tomato-based spaghetti sauce with cherry tomatoes, you're likely going to need them slightly crushed. If that's the case, the most common way of doing it is by cooking the tomatoes in oil in a pan. A typical recipe will tell you to sauté the savory fruit on medium heat (with spices of your choice) and then move up to higher heat once you notice the juice beginning to come out of the tomatoes. They will slowly become soft and mushy like your typical red-based sauce.
Whichever method you choose, you can now have sliced cherry tomatoes for a classic cob salad (which you can pair with pickled hard-boiled eggs), complete with chicken, bacon, lettuce, and avocado! Or simply enjoy some souped-up tomato toast.