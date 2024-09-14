Give Your Tomato Toast A Savory Boost With A Sprinkle Of MSG

The first time I bought a bag of MSG, I felt like I was buying some kind of illicit substance. I felt a rush as I took the bag of flakey white crystals to the cashier. Once home, I paused before taking a taste. Sure, I knew full well that the ingredient was harmless, but decades of anti-MSG prejudice had taken their toll. MSG is widely used in Asian kitchens. In the West, it's still demonized thanks to 1960s-era reports that it was toxic. However, the FDA states that studies have consistently failed to show serious health effects. Some reports claim it can produce mild symptoms, but there's a catch: symptoms occurred after people with MSG sensitivity consumed 3 grams straight, without food. That's six times the normal serving. Unless you're eating MSG by the spoonful, you're in the clear.

That's not something you'd want anyway: as I found from my initial sample, it doesn't taste great on its own. But added to savory foods, it makes flavors come alive. Now, I use MSG regularly. Want to try? Start out with one of my favorites: sprinkled over tomato toast. It's an elegant summer lunch, and the dish's simplicity lets flavors shine through.

All you need is MSG, a slice of bread (I recommend Italian), and a thinly sliced tomato. Add basil, avocado, or mozzarella cheese, and you have a classic combo. If you're new to MSG, it's a great way to highlight the power of the seasoning.