The Nasty Reason Why You Should Ditch Your Knife Block

The knife block has been the go-to storage device for cutlery since I can remember; it's a fixture in almost every kitchen I've ever been in. While these units can add a decorative touch to your space, there's a strong possibility that you've been an unsuspecting victim of convenience.

Victim? Yes. Although practical, these blocks can also be a breeding ground for mold and bacteria. It might seem like your knives are clean because when you pull them out, they look just fine. But, it's not so, my friends.

The moral of the story is that your knives can appear pristine, all the while introducing tiny food particles or moisture into what I call a hidden hygiene hazard. For anyone concerned about kitchen cleanliness, it's worth reconsidering using a knife block, as better alternatives exist. When you know better, you do better, so there's no excuse for not making the switch — like now.