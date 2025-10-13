The 4 Cuts Of Steak You Should Always Marinate Before Grilling

To marinate or not to marinate? This is the question, if beef is the subject. A good marinade, which may contain some form of acid, fat, and salt along with the possible addition of aromatics and sweeteners, serves several different functions including tenderizing the steak, adding flavor, and facilitating the browning process. That being said, it may not always be necessary to marinate your meat before grilling it. Which cuts of steak should be marinated? The Takeout spoke with restaurateur K.C. Gulbro, who co-owns the Geneva, Illinois steakhouse FoxFire and event venue Copper Fox, and is also a brand ambassador for Certified Angus Beef, and he told us, "The approach varies based on the cut and cuisine."

Gulbro says that larger, whole-muscle cuts of beef that will be slow-roasted or smoked on the grill do require a marinade — they might take up to 24 hours of soaking time. "This," he says, "allows the flavor to infuse into the meat and helps to tenderize and retain moisture." Smaller, thinner steaks that will be seared over direct grill heat, though, don't always need marinating, but in Gulbro's opinion, there are four cuts that can really benefit from this treatment: flat iron, sirloin, tri-tip, and skirt steak.