I'm A Former Line Cook. Here's How To Make The Best Fried Chicken Sandwich At Home

I'm certainly not opposed to buying a fried chicken sandwich when the craving strikes. (That'll be a Popeyes spicy chicken with extra pickles and a side of Blackened Ranch, please and thank you.) But when I've got time and a sandwich itch that can't be scratched, I'm using all the tricks from my line cook days to make my own at home. In my view, how you treat the chicken makes all the difference.

Yes, a soft, buttered, lightly toasted bun is essential, as are thoughtful toppings, but if the bird is bunk, so is the rest of the sandwich. I start with boneless, skinless chicken thighs. Thought it might be controversial to state this, I do think chicken breast has its place in the culinary world, but my chicken sandwich is not it. Chicken thighs are more tender, more flavorful, and, importantly, the texture and thickness of the muscle lend themselves perfectly for this preparation.

After letting the thighs spend some time in a buttermilk marinade, they go straight into a seasoned flour dredge. In fact, we'd hold marinated chicken thighs in the lowboy right on the line — the wet dredge step was already done. Now, the chicken doesn't just get a scant dusting of flour; using the heel of my hand, I press the thigh hard into the dry ingredients, focusing on the thicker side of the cut.

This strategy evens out the thickness of the chicken, flattening it without the need to pound or butterfly. It also helps you to get seasoned flour into every single nook and cranny, creating an even coating and lots of opportunities for crispy, craggy edges once fried.