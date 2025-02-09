Our Favorite Brand Of Yellow Mustard Is A Classic

For something that looks vaguely radioactive, yellow mustard sure is a handy condiment. Where would your hot dog be without a bright squiggle of the stuff, intertwined with a drizzling of ketchup in a beautiful saucy dance? What kind of vinaigrette can't be jazzed up by a couple of squirts of yellow mustard? To say nothing of the boost it gives your potato salad. You can even dip your pretzels in it, or use it on your tacos.

But, if you're going to go for mustard, you might as well choose the very best. That's why The Takeout's own Fletcher Huntley took it upon himself to taste 12 different brands of store-bought yellow mustard, ranking them from worst to best. It got a little rough at points — he was not at all impressed with Organicville's yellow mustard, saying that its "harsh bitterness overpowers the other, more subdued flavors" — but number one made it all worth it: none other than French's Classic Yellow Mustard.