Our Favorite Brand Of Yellow Mustard Is A Classic
For something that looks vaguely radioactive, yellow mustard sure is a handy condiment. Where would your hot dog be without a bright squiggle of the stuff, intertwined with a drizzling of ketchup in a beautiful saucy dance? What kind of vinaigrette can't be jazzed up by a couple of squirts of yellow mustard? To say nothing of the boost it gives your potato salad. You can even dip your pretzels in it, or use it on your tacos.
But, if you're going to go for mustard, you might as well choose the very best. That's why The Takeout's own Fletcher Huntley took it upon himself to taste 12 different brands of store-bought yellow mustard, ranking them from worst to best. It got a little rough at points — he was not at all impressed with Organicville's yellow mustard, saying that its "harsh bitterness overpowers the other, more subdued flavors" — but number one made it all worth it: none other than French's Classic Yellow Mustard.
French's is a classic for a reason
Although Fletcher Huntley liked some of the other yellow mustards he tried — he described Colman's as "a spicy, satisfying choice", and declared Trader Joe's offering "a must-have for any kitchen" — French's won out at the end of the day. Nodding to the fact that the brand helped make mustard what it is today, with its historic debut at the 1904 World Fair in St. Louis, Huntley described French's as "everything you'd want in a yellow mustard — bright, tangy, and just the right amount of sharpness."
French's is an omnipresent brand, one you can find at just about any supermarket in the country — which might lead some to take it for granted. But, they do so at their own peril: French's is a condiment classic for good reason. Even the brand's bizarre collaborations – that perhaps regrettably introduced mustard ice cream, mustard beer, and mustard Skittles — reinforced the image of French's as a sort of mustard ambassador. If nothing else, Huntley can attest to the fact that this position is fully warranted.