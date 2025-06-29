We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Recreating cuisine I fell in love with at a restaurant always sounds like a good idea, but all too frequently, it ends up lacking the pizzazz of the original. Depending on the dish, there are various reasons why things go south when attempting to mimic restaurant cuisine. Chicken, in particular, seldom comes out as juicy and flavorful as the fare I was served. We contacted a couple of experts to find out exactly why that is, and their insight highlighted some mistakes we've probably all made at some point.

I've often thought that perhaps under-seasoning was my downfall, and according to Kyle Taylor, chef and founder of He Cooks, I was probably right. "Most home cooks underestimate how much seasoning it takes to make chicken pop," he said. So, I'm just not coating the chicken with enough seasoning, right? Not necessarily, according to chef Steve Chiappetti, who oversees culinary operations at both Hotel EMC2 and theWit Hotel, located in downtown Chicago. He said, "Chefs definitely look for bold, memorable flavor — but that doesn't always mean piling on spices."

There is more to seasoning than simply rummaging through your spice rack. "Restaurants rely on brining, marinades, proper searing, and internal temperature checks to keep it juicy and flavorful," Taylor said. "A quick wet brine or marinade, a high-heat sear to lock in juices, and a careful finish at lower heat get you there." (By "there," I assume he means Flavortown.) Some canned ingredients can upgrade chicken, but they are no substitute for a salty brine that simultaneously flavors the poultry and boosts the moisture content, resulting in a juicier bird. Still, there is another reason chicken at home doesn't taste as good as it does at a restaurant, which boils down to an overabundance of caution.