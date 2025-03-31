Is It Okay For Chicken To Be Pink Inside? Andrew Zimmern Has An Unexpected Answer
When it comes to chicken, people tend to err on the cautious side of things since we've always been taught that undercooking it can lead to hazardous results, namely food poisoning. I know there are more than a few people out there who tend to shy away if they see any pink in their cooked poultry, even if an instant-read thermometer reads well past the safest minimum temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.
During a question and answer session on Instagram, celebrity chef and TV show host Andrew Zimmern once tackled the question of whether or not pink chicken is safe to eat. His answer? Yes, it's safe to eat. "The better the quality of your chicken, the pinker your meat has the potential to be," Zimmern explained, adding that even white meat chicken can be a little pink and that portions of dark meat around the "knuckles" or joints of the dark meat can still be reddish once cooked. "It's not about color; it's about food-safe temperature."
Carryover cooking helps prevent overcooked chicken
Andrew Zimmern says in the video that "everyone overcooks their chicken." But to mitigate that issue, he says, "My white meat, when it goes to 150, 155 [degrees], I stop. It'll rise in temperature, but I don't want to dry it out." This is a technique many chefs employ, including Ina Garten, who slightly undercooks her chicken and lets it finish using carryover cooking. As long as the temperature rises to the appropriate 165 degrees Fahrenheit, which it will within five to 10 minutes if you've pulled it at the proper internal temperature (her preferred removal is between 155 and 160 degrees), you're good to go.
This is even if, as Zimmern suggests, it looks a bit pink or even red inside. That's why when it comes to meat, your best friend should be an instant-read meat thermometer. You can spot-check as you go along, and even if your eyes don't quite know whether or not the chicken's cooked, proven science will ensure you don't get sick. And if you've purchased high-quality poultry, you can also expect that your dinner will be extra flavorful in the best of ways.