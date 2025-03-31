Is It Okay For Chicken To Be Pink Inside? Andrew Zimmern Has An Unexpected Answer

When it comes to chicken, people tend to err on the cautious side of things since we've always been taught that undercooking it can lead to hazardous results, namely food poisoning. I know there are more than a few people out there who tend to shy away if they see any pink in their cooked poultry, even if an instant-read thermometer reads well past the safest minimum temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

During a question and answer session on Instagram, celebrity chef and TV show host Andrew Zimmern once tackled the question of whether or not pink chicken is safe to eat. His answer? Yes, it's safe to eat. "The better the quality of your chicken, the pinker your meat has the potential to be," Zimmern explained, adding that even white meat chicken can be a little pink and that portions of dark meat around the "knuckles" or joints of the dark meat can still be reddish once cooked. "It's not about color; it's about food-safe temperature."