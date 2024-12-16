Chicken Sandwich Toppings You Need To Try
Lettuce, tomato, and mayo is undoubtedly a tasty combination when it comes to topping chicken sandwiches, but why stop at basic when you could achieve phenomenal? Rather than waiting in long lines for the next best fast-food chicken sandwich, it might be better to try your hand at coming up with your own chicken sandwich toppings at home. There are plenty of options out there for you to try, from creamy cool condiments to uncommon ingredients you'd never think to grace your chicken sandwich with — until now.
In this post, we're sharing the best toppings to make your chicken sandwich irresistibly flavorful. Just know that not every item mentioned here will suit everyone's fancy; some are quite peculiar, but that's part of the fun, right? Stay tuned as we dish on some of the best chicken sandwich toppings you probably haven't (but need to) try the next time you get a hankering.
Guacamole
Guacamole or avocado slices are great additions to pair with chicken in general, but placing them on chicken sandwiches takes things up a notch. Avocados pack a cool, creamy, and slightly buttery taste that marries seamlessly with chicken's light and savory flavor. Even fast-food giants like Wendy's have opted for this flavor combo, releasing one such sammie (the avocado chicken club) stacked high with bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, and yes, creamy guacamole.
There are a few ways to add avocado to your next chicken sandwich. The first is to simply slice your avocados (easier said than done, but check out Gordon Ramsay's viral hack that makes cutting an avocado a breeze) before layering them atop your chicken sandwich with other delicious toppings you'd like to add. The other way is to whip up a quick homemade guacamole or, if you must, grab a premade guacamole option, like these Wholly Guacamole Minis. Don't forget other toppings, like mayo and mustard, to increase moisture, taking your avocado chicken sandwich up and over the edge.
Pico de gallo
You're probably used to putting pico de gallo on sizzling steak fajitas, but placing it on a chicken sandwich is just as good. And because pico de gallo is different from salsa, you won't have to worry about it making your chicken sandwich soggy and unpleasant.
In case you aren't aware, pico de gallo is a combination of diced tomatoes and a few additions, like jalapeños, onions, and cilantro. And because sliced tomatoes are a classic chicken sandwich component already, you can think of adding pico as an elevated twist on this familiar ingredient.
When adding pico to a chicken sandwich, expect it to function more as a topping than a condiment. Though plenty juicy, you may still need to add other condiments like mayo to boost moisture. Not a fan of mayo? No worries. Try guac and pico de gallo together for a fun spin on a traditional sammie. Hey, if McDonald's could pull it off with its Pico Guacamole Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich in 2017, why can't you?
Coleslaw
Okay, hear us out. While coleslaw is traditionally a side dish used to pair with a chicken sandwich, it also works as a decadently cool and creamy topping. Covered in mayo accented with lemon juice, carrots, cabbage, and other yummy ingredients, adding coleslaw to chicken sandwiches, like these fried chicken sliders with simple slaw and hot honey makes sense. The mayo provides the moisture needed while the cabbage, sliced carrots, and other additions add an irresistible crunch. This is especially true when it comes to adding coleslaw to slow cooker BBQ chicken sandwiches — it's the perfect touch.
Of course, if your coleslaw is a bit on the drier side or you feel your sandwich needs more help, you can consider adding lettuce, more mayo, or other options depending on your tastebud's desires. Get creative, and see what you can come up with, but if there's one thing we know, it's that coleslaw can be a dynamic addition to any chicken sandwich.
Honey
Honey puts a sweet spin on chicken sandwiches and is certainly worth clucking about. We've highlighted the use of slaw in fried chicken sliders with simple slaw recipe, but there's another surprise ingredient incorporated in the sandwich, and that's honey. In the aforementioned recipe, you'll combine honey with hot sauce for an unforgettable combo projecting sweet, hot, and creamy flavor.
Not into all the spice? Nix the hot sauce and use the honey on its own. Just make sure to consider other sweet ingredients used in your recipe before giving this condiment a shot. If the chicken that graces your sandwich is doused in a sweet sauce or seasoning, you'll want to use caution before liberally applying honey to your chicken sandwich.
You can also combine honey with other condiments, such as mustard, mayo, or heck, even both, to tame the sweetness a little bit. Also, because honey provides light floral notes, you want to make sure it jives well with the other ingredients you plan to top your sandwich with; certain combinations might not fare as well with honey as others.
Pepper Jack cheese
Let's face it, pepper Jack cheese just works when added to sammies. And while one might commonly find this type of cheese gracing a burger or sub, make no mistake that pepper Jack is an amazing cheese option for chicken sandwiches.
Chick-fil-A picked up on this trend when it released its Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich in 2023, and boy, was it tasty. Since pepper Jack cheese is Monterey Jack speckled with various spicy peppers, its creamy flavor and gentle heat can provide the perfect subtle backdrop for chicken sandwiches. So, how can you achieve the same taste at home? Thankfully, pepper Jack cheese is readily available at most markets and often comes sliced and ready to go. Simply prepare the chicken for your sandwich the way you normally would before gracing it with one (or two) slices of creamy pepper Jack cheese. Add your favorite toppings (lettuce and tomato fare well), top with a bun, and have at it. Yum.
Pickled red onions
You've probably heard of adding onions to a chicken sandwich, but "pickled" onions? Yep, and they're easy to make. Pickled onions come in different forms, including fried red pickled onions and traditional pickled onions. Which of the two you choose will be up to you, with the former adding a crunch factor similar to onion rings (more on those later). As its name might suggest, plain pickled red onions are simply red onions that have been soaked in vinegar and salt. The longer they sit, the tangier they become, making this a sourly fantastic addition to chicken sandwiches.
To use traditional pickled red onions on chicken sandwiches, place washed and slivered red onions in a jar along with salt and a bit of sugar. Allow the onions to soak in the vinegar solution for at least 10 minutes to overnight. Store the pickled onions in a sealed jar for up to a month while keeping in mind that the flavor will become more pronounced and the onions softer with time. When you're ready to use them, simply remove them from the jar and layer over your sandwich for unmatched sweet and tangy flavor.
Bacon
Okay, okay, so this topping might not be as eclectic as some of the others, but we still think it bears repeating. Putting bacon on chicken sandwiches is an amazing way to impart salty umami flavor and can offer a subtle change to your typical chicken sammie status quo.
There are a couple of ways you can add bacon to chicken sandwiches. The first is to approach it from a breakfast perspective, adding to it a drizzle of maple and a tender croissant, as demonstrated in this Wendy's Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant Copycat recipe. The other way is to pick your choice of fried or grilled chicken breast and add lettuce, tomato, and mayo before throwing on perfectly crispy bacon slices. Adjust the amount to your taste — experiment with more or fewer slices to find your perfect bacon balance. Of course, there are plenty of other toppings you can add to your bacon chicken sandwich to drum up more flavor; get creative and experiment to see which combinations you enjoy most.
Pimento cheese
Whether you've heard of pimento cheese or not, there's no mistaking that it's a supremely delicious addition when used as a topping for chicken sandwiches. Even Chick-fil-A piled this awesome topping on its Spicy Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich.
So, what's there to love about pimento cheese? This Southern-style staple combines cheese with mayo and pimento peppers for a unique combination that works as both a condiment and flavor enhancer. Thankfully, this chicken sandwich topping is also easy to make, and though some recipes vary, the overall base ingredients remain the same. Try making this simple Southern pimento cheese recipe featuring mayonnaise, cream cheese, diced onions, spices, diced pimentos, and sharp cheddar for starters. You can always branch out and try other recipes like this classic pimento cheese recipe that adds smoked paprika and chives for a slightly different taste. Once you've discovered a pimento cheese recipe you love, you can use it as a smooth, creamy, and cheesy spread on any chicken sandwich you please. You're welcome.
Pickles
Pickles have made their way onto many a burger, but it might not be your first pick when topping a chicken sandwich. Once again, we'd like to refer to Chick-fil-A, which made this trend popular by adding tangy and delicious pickles to its chicken sandwiches long before it became a "thing." In fact, Chick-fil-A's website confirms that its founder, S. Truett Cathy, included pickles on chicken sandwiches back in 1964 as part of his original recipe.
Of course, there's no need to travel to Chick-fil-A to make your pickled fantasies come true; simply layer on a couple of pickle slices the next time you get a chicken sandwich craving along with a bit of mayo and throw it on top of a soft bun. Want to achieve the most authentic Chick-fil-A sammie flavor? Try this copycat Chick-fil-A Sandwich recipe to enjoy the taste of this popular chicken sandwich at home.
Onion rings
Like so many other additions on this list, you're probably used to seeing onion rings paired with beefy burgers. Even so, because of their crisp texture and delightful flavor, adding onion rings to chicken sandwiches is just as viable. The light savor of chicken here really helps onion rings shine, and when paired with barbecue sauce, bacon, mayo, and cheddar, things tend to come full circle.
Don't want to break out the fryer? While we can totally vouch for this delicious homemade onion ring recipe, we don't blame you for not wanting to get messy. Try purchasing premade onion rings from your local grocer, grabbing an order or two of onion rings from your favorite fast food restaurant, or, if it's easier, try cooking up caramelized onions, instead. You won't get the satisfying crunch that fried onion rings offer, but caramelized onions are just as flavorful, especially when paired with those barbecue, bacon, and cheddar chicken sandwich toppings we mentioned earlier.
Thai peanut sauce
Say what you want, but satay style chicken on a bun is delish, and even fast-food giants tend to think so. In case you don't know, chicken satay is an Indonesian staple consisting of grilled chicken usually accompanied by a yummy dipping sauce. The dipping sauce is often called Thai peanut sauce, which is easily made at home with only a few ingredients. Once you've whipped it up, you can layer it over grilled chicken sandwiches for unconventional flavor you probably never thought possible.
As mentioned earlier, fast-food giants know the benefits of adding Thai peanut sauce to chicken sandwiches and wraps. Jimmy John's, for example, released its Thai chicken wrap back in 2022, and Jimmy John employees (along with members of our staff) vouched for its amazing flavor. By combining Thai peanut sauce with chicken, lettuce, and other toppings, the chain was able to pull off a flavorful, albeit non-traditional version of a chicken wrap. Thus, feel free to combine the same flavors at home the next time you're craving a fun peanut-y twist on your typical chicken sandwich — or switch it up the toppings to come up with a creation all your own.
Buffalo sauce
Adding Buffalo sauce to chicken sandwiches is kind of like an oh, duh moment for us; it's a combo that is totally intuitive yet so easy to forget about. Make an easy Buffalo sauce by combining hot sauce with butter and dousing your fried or grilled chicken breast with it rather than ladling it over wings. Top with crisp lettuce and set over a nice soft bun.
Of course, no Buffalo chicken sandwich would be complete without the addition of something cool and creamy, and while we're certain that mayo would do the trick, blue cheese or homemade cilantro ranch dressing ups the intensity and really embodies the authenticity of Buffalo flavor for us. Make your own blue cheese or ranch dressing, or buy a high-quality bottled variety like this Organic Hidden Valley Ranch found on Amazon to make pulling off a perfectly flavored Buffalo chicken sandwich even easier.
Flavored mayo
Now, most of us know that high-quality traditional mayo tastes best on chicken sandwiches, with the creaminess of the condiment counteracting the rich and savory flavor of the meat. With that said, it's always fun to switch things up a bit, and adding a bit of punch to your mayonnaise can do just that. In this spicy mayo combination, you'll combine sriracha sauce with your mayonnaise along with a little salt, garlic, and lemon juice to make your own flavored version of this classic condiment.
If you're not a fan of sriracha, there are other options. Consider making chipotle mayo using chipotles in adobo like these La Morena Chipotle peppers In Adobo sauce found on Amazon. Simply stir these peppers into mayo along with a bit of lime juice and salt for a slather-worthy condiment that will give your next chicken sandwich the right amount of pizzazz.
You can also combine mayo with barbecue, mustard, ketchup, or other condiments to make a "sauce" that's all your own — no recipe needed. Each combination will provide a slightly different spin on your sandwich, making each bite delectably unique.
Basil pesto
Basil pesto might not be the first option you'd consider placing on a chicken sandwich, but it's worth exploring. In 2022, Burger King took the plunge by adding pesto to its chicken sandwich for Canadian fans to enjoy. Similarly, you can try adding pesto to your own chicken sandwiches at home with just a few steps.
First, decide if you want to use a store-bought pesto or make it your own basil pesto sauce at home. Of course, the latter will take longer, but the flavor is outstanding. Next, choose the type of chicken you want to use. The pesto will work on fried chicken, and also marries beautifully with grilled chicken, given the lighter flavor and texture of the meat. Along with the pesto, consider adding other toppings like bacon, mozzarella, and mayo. You could even get fancy by adding garlic aioli and basil to the sandwich the same way Burger King did upon its pesto chicken sandwich release. It's unconventional, but we think you'll enjoy it.
Teriyaki sauce
Teriyaki sauce isn't only for topping entrées anymore; use it as a sweet umami condiment over your chicken sandwiches too. Though we realize not everyone will love this pick, it is a great option for when you're wanting distinctly different flavors. Even Red Robin has gotten in on the teriyaki chicken sandwich action, offering its grilled chicken breast over Swiss with lots of yummy teriyaki sauce, and even a big slice of pineapple to further accentuate the sweetness of the sauce.
As you might imagine, adding teriyaki sauce to a chicken sandwich isn't quite as easy as dumping it alongside traditional chicken toppings. You can do this if you'd like, but there are other non-traditional chicken sandwich toppings that might complement the flavor of teriyaki sauce even better. Take slivered carrots and shredded cabbage, for example. Similar to adding coleslaw to your chicken sandwich, these two veggies add terrific crunch and taste while working to offset the sweet savor of the teriyaki sauce. Another option? Try combining a touch of mayo with the teriyaki to help tone down its sweet and salty flavors.
Fruit
If you've ever sampled a savory strawberry chicken salad or chicken salad chock-full of crunchy apples, you know how well fruit pairs with the flavor of chicken. And though this isn't the most popular chicken sandwich topping gracing our list, the right kind of fruit paired with the right condiments could just be the twist on flavor you've been searching for.
So, what fruits prove to be sweet spins on savory chicken sandwiches? As mentioned before, we like Red Robin's take on teriyaki chicken, which invites the smokey flavors of sliced grilled pineapple to the party. You could also try thinly slicing apples and layering them over chicken alongside mayo and a couple of slices of Swiss or mozzarella. Adding smashed berries in the form of jam isn't uncommon either, although we realize this won't be everyone's cup of tea.
All in all, feel free to experiment with any fresh fruit options you have on hand to conjure up your version of a fresh new chicken sandwich experience. Don't forget the mayo here — its creamy flavor can help tone down the sweetness of the fruit and complement the flavor and texture of the sandwich, as well.