We Tried (And Ranked) 6 Fast Food Onion Rings So You Don't Have To

If you ask me, onion rings are always superior to fries. They have more crunch, more flavor, and the dubious claim that you're actually getting some vegetables with your meal (only slightly less dubious than the claim that fries are veggies, but still, it's something). They're not much more expensive than fries at most fast-food enterprises, either, making them a nice upgrade if you like to hit up food on the go.

Are there more reasons to love onion rings, you're wondering? Of course. Not only are onion rings a great way to smuggle cocaine, apparently, but they're also a nice substitute for fries if your region is facing a potato shortage. Moreover, they make a fabulous burger topping. But in this writer's humble opinion, the best way to enjoy them is on their own.

They do have some downsides, though, the main one being that onion rings can either be good... or truly terrible. The best specimens are steaming hot, with structurally sound onions that will burn your mouth if you're not careful, and they have oodles of flavor and crunch. The worst are mealy, more like onion paste that someone has somehow coaxed into a ring shape and then covered with a bland batter. Knowing the good from the bad is always helpful, which is why The Takeout tested six of the most popular fast food onion rings so you don't have to.