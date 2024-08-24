13 Things You Should Think Twice About Ordering From Dairy Queen

In the mid-20th century, Dairy Queen conquered America with its soft serve-based, ice cream-approximating treats. Today, there are many reasons why one would choose Dairy Queen over its flashier, newer, more culinarily interesting competitors. Dairy Queen knows us better than we know ourselves, offering cost-effective, crowd-pleasing treats drenched in nostalgia and Americana; or maybe there's just an undeniable craving for a signature treat, like one of its many Dairy Queen Blizzard flavors, a Dilly Bar, or a Peanut Buster Parfait. Also, Dairy Queen's savory menu of burgers, fries, and hot dogs has its fans.

It probably goes without saying that, according to most any metric, Dairy Queen's food is not the healthiest. There is a lot of fat, sugar, and salt used to make those hot eats and cool treats, not to mention a fair amount of chemicals and industrial processes that might and probably should give consumers pause. Here are all the most eyebrow-raising items on the Dairy Queen menu that you might want to reconsider before indulging in.