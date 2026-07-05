14 Dollar Tree Canned Goods To Pick Up On Your Next Shopping Trip

If your closest grocery store is a Dollar Tree, does this mean you live in a food desert? Technically, yes, if more standard supermarkets are over a mile away. (For urban areas, that is. In rural areas, the food desert radius extends to 10 or more miles.) Dollar Tree, at present, does not sell fresh meat or produce, and its dairy offerings are limited. Even so, the store has been making great strides with its selection. It's now my go-to destination for cheap chocolate that's actually worth grabbing, and I've discovered a surprising number of gourmet goodies hiding in the aisles. An expanded freezer case also means you can find hamburger patties, french fries, and ice cream — the makings of a complete meal, even if it isn't haute cuisine. These and other items are supplemented by a large selection of canned goods.

Canned food is the undisputed underdog of the food world. Chefs may sneer, but when storage space is limited and daily shopping trips are not on the agenda, "shelf stable" is not a dirty word. The canned goods on this list can all come in quite handy, with some being useful for baking, while others serve as snacks, side dishes, or even main entree ingredients.

A brief disclaimer for any vocabulary sticklers out there: Yes, two of these canned items actually come in glass jars. Dollar Tree counts them as canned, though, and this catch-all term is not infrequently used to encompass both types of packaging.