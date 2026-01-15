The Cheap Canned Protein You Shouldn't Sleep On
What's your favorite canned protein? If your answer is "Sorry, what?", we get it. We don't often think of canned proteins as a category of food, but maybe we should. Canned food is affordable, extremely long-lasting, diverse, and often delicious. Staples like canned beans, tuna, salmon, and Spam can be a great way to get your protein, even when money is short or the grocery stores are closed. But let's not forget canned chicken.
Because canned chicken is pre-cooked, it's a great choice for people who can't be bothered to use a meat thermometer – offering reliably juicy chicken (and just white meat if that's your preference) without the fuss of deboning, dealing with skin, or greasy cleanup. It's also a safer option for anyone wary of raw poultry because of food-borne illnesses like salmonella, which is surprisingly prevalent in chicken.
Available for as little as under $1.50, tinned chicken is nutritious, with over 30 grams of protein per 5-ounce serving, as well as micronutrients like calcium and potassium. We wouldn't crack open a can of chicken packed in spring water at the gym, but that beats your average protein bar.
Canned chicken is a smart swap for tuna
If you're not a fish lover, canned chicken can be a great replacement for canned tuna. While chicken has a less intense flavor, the two meats are otherwise very similar — though an equal nutritional swap may depend on the kind of tuna you eat. Tuna packed in oil has more protein (40 grams per 5-ounce can) than canned chicken (30 grams). But tuna with oil also has more calories (280) compared to canned chicken (230 calories). If you prefer tuna packed in water, you'll only consume about 120 calories for roughly the same amount of protein found in canned chicken. So, you'll need to make adjustments in how much you consume if these macros are important to you.
Chicken in water or broth is a low-acid canned food, so it should last up to five years if the can is stored properly in a cool, dark place. This means it's a reliable protein source to keep in stock for emergencies, and a great back-up option when the cupboards are bare. If you're using a can you've had in the pantry for a while, remember to check for dents or a bulging lid, and discard it if you find either, as there's a small chance of botulism developing in any can that has been damaged.
Making a meal from canned chicken couldn't be easier
Using canned chicken couldn't be easier. You can eat it straight out of the can if that's your jam, or, if you want something more elaborate, add it to cold dishes like chicken salad. Use it as a protein-rich topper for salads or nacho bowls, or in sandwiches or wraps. Just remember to drain the can, or you'll end up with a soggy mess. If your chicken is packed in broth, you'll want to rinse it if you're worried about sodium levels, and you should adjust the salt in any recipes where you plan to use the canned meat.
If you want your meal to lean more toward haute cuisine, you can warm up the tinned protein in a noodle soup with lemon added or use it in a simple pot pie. Canned chicken can be used to make chicken fries, or added to stir fries and curries as long as you toss in the meat toward the end of cooking to avoid drying it out. If you usually use chopped or shredded chicken in a favorite dish, try it with the canned version of the protein. It'll probably work and save you a whole bunch of time.