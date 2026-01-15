The Cheap Canned Protein You Shouldn't Sleep On

What's your favorite canned protein? If your answer is "Sorry, what?", we get it. We don't often think of canned proteins as a category of food, but maybe we should. Canned food is affordable, extremely long-lasting, diverse, and often delicious. Staples like canned beans, tuna, salmon, and Spam can be a great way to get your protein, even when money is short or the grocery stores are closed. But let's not forget canned chicken.

Because canned chicken is pre-cooked, it's a great choice for people who can't be bothered to use a meat thermometer – offering reliably juicy chicken (and just white meat if that's your preference) without the fuss of deboning, dealing with skin, or greasy cleanup. It's also a safer option for anyone wary of raw poultry because of food-borne illnesses like salmonella, which is surprisingly prevalent in chicken.

Available for as little as under $1.50, tinned chicken is nutritious, with over 30 grams of protein per 5-ounce serving, as well as micronutrients like calcium and potassium. We wouldn't crack open a can of chicken packed in spring water at the gym, but that beats your average protein bar.