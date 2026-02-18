12 Canned Ingredients That Instantly Upgrade Store-Bought Donuts

Most store-bought donuts are delicious enough on their own, but sometimes you can make a good thing even better. Whether you're buying a dozen for a special event and want to impress your guests, or you're just tired of eating plain glazed and sprinkled donuts every morning, canned ingredients can take your breakfast to the next level. Using these simple upgrades is also a fun way to allow family members to customize their pastries.

Another benefit of these canned ingredients is that you most likely already have them in your pantry. You can use basic canned items such as sauces, desserts, and even savory treats to transform your store-bought donuts from blah to bakery-worthy. Not only will they taste better, but they'll also make for a more creative presentation when added to a brunch table as well.

No matter whether you prefer frosted, fruity, or nutty donuts, there is a canned ingredient to match your tastes. You can purchase your donuts anywhere you'd like (although according to dessert lovers, you may want to skip Walmart donuts).