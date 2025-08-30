Why Canned Jalapeños Are Never As Spicy As Fresh Peppers
A fresh salsa isn't the same without incorporating a little warmth with diced jalapeños, but how hot you want that dish to be depends on how well you tolerate spicy flavors. Those who demand their salsa announce its presence with authority tend to search through the produce section looking for the tell-tale stretch marks that can indicate a fresh jalapeño is packing the heat. Folks on the other side of the spectrum who desire a bit more balance reach for tamer canned jalapeños. It's a surefire way to ensure you won't be burning your tongue as you dip in for another bite, but why are the canned versions so flavorless?
According to Kimberly Lock, professionally trained chef and owner of Fifth Fork, the pickling process is the culprit behind the diminished fieriness. "On top of the fact that fresh jalapeños can be bred to be quite hot, leaving in the seeds will intensify the heat," Lock said. "The pickling liquid (typically vinegar of some sort) will start to break down the jalapeño. It will also draw out some of the capsaicin." Capsaicin is the chemical compound responsible for making peppers spicy. However, it's not just a loss of this chemical that mutes the intensity of canned jalapeños. "The tang of the vinegar will also mediate the heat when you eat them."
Some canned jalapeños are spicier than others
While canned jalapeños are optimal for people who want a less spicy bite, there are plenty of folks who wouldn't mind the fruit tasting, well, hotter. If you fall into the latter group, Lock said you're in luck. "A whole jalapeño will have less surface area exposed to the pickling, which helps, but refrigerated fresh-pack styles of jalapeños will be closer than a canned or pickled version due to less manipulation of the jalapeño."
Still, some individuals crave a fiery heat reminiscent of a celebrity episode of "Hot Ones." Although they can range between 2,500 and 8,000 Scoville Heat Units, the little green fruits typically found in the grocery store, unfortunately, are frequently on the lower end. Commercial growers often prefer selling tam jalapeños, which tend to be milder, because of their ability to thrive in diverse climates.
"A lot of commercially grown jalapeños are bred to be less fiery than what I may grow in my own home garden," Lock said. If you do set off on a gardening journey, you can influence how spicy they will be by manipulating their environment. "Also, the growing conditions will lead to a less stressful environment, such as being watered regularly," Lock said.