7 Celebrities That Cried Tears Of Spice On Hot Ones And 7 Guests Who Barely Flinched

The YouTube show "Hot Ones" hosted by Sean Evans is one that has quickly gained popularity — Shake Shack has even had a "Hot Ones" menu — and for good reason. It takes the typical celebrity interview and puts a fun twist on it by having the interviewee eat wings covered in hot sauce in between questions. There are 10 hot sauce covered wings that get spicier and spicier with every question that Evans asks his guest. At one point The Takeout even turned the tables on Evans and questioned him on whether a hot dog is a sandwich. Did we mention that Evans also eats the wings? Who wouldn't want to watch that?

One of the highlights of the show is getting to see how the celebrity guests react to the spice level of the wings — after all everyone has a different tolerance level. Some of the celebrities who have gone on the show handled the spice like champions, but others were left overwhelmed. Due to the varying reaction, we decided to break down for you some of the celebrity guests who were left in tears and others who barely flinched on "Hot Ones."