The 15 Best Hot Ones Interviews Of All Time

It's rare that we see a celebrity completely disarmed, crying, and cursing at will for the public. But that is exactly what "Hot Ones," an interview series turned pop-culture phenomenon, achieves. Celebrity guests eat a series of 10 chicken wings while being asked incredibly detailed, cutthroat questions by host Sean Evans, all while trying to keep their composure against the heat.

Since its inception at Complex Networks under the umbrella of First We Feast in 2015, the show has amassed a cult-like following with over 350 episodes entering its 26th season. Now, celebrating 10 years of bewildering levels of spice, the show's simple format has not changed; instead, what has been solidified is the humanizing effects of hot sauce.

The show could have easily been written off as a gimmick, but with over 14 million subscribers on YouTube, the success doesn't appear to be slowing down. In 2024, Buzzfeed, who formerly purchased Complex for nearly 300 million before selling it shortly after, announced it would sell its last remaining asset, First We Feast, to a group of investors that included Evans for 82.5 million. With that sale comes brand expansion as "Hot Ones" embarks on collaborative initiatives such as a food truck in Nashville, following partnerships with Shake Shack, McDonald's, and Ragu.

Aside from masochism, what makes the show so good is how hilarious it is. So, we've listed the best episodes to watch if you're feeling fiery.