Why You Should Avoid Walmart When Buying Donuts

We all love a good donut, don't we? These delightful little grab-and-go treats are perfect for breakfast, dessert, or any indulgent snack in between. But you don't always have time to swing by a proper donut shop to grab a fresh-baked bite, nor the time and energy to bake your own. Enter: the grocery store donut. These bagged delights aren't exactly the freshest thing on the block, but they're sweet treats and perfectly passable snack stuff when done right. We've brought you a list of grocery store-bought donut brands, ranked worst to best, to help you know exactly what morsels to run for when you see them on the shelf. By our metrics, the one thing you'll want to avoid? Walmart's Great Value brand of donuts, and in particular its Donut Variety box, which are a sad, crumbly, dry affront to the senses.

Even if you avoid the absolute worst times to shop at Walmart where the products are at their lowest in both quantity and quality, there's no saving the Great Value donuts. You get a box of 10 rolls with 4 donuts in each, either chocolate or powdered sugar. Unfortunately, the powdered sugar dissolves instantaneously and the chocolate melts and breaks away from the donut itself in chunks, leaving behind a naked and dry ring of bread that works better as a sponge than a dessert. Unless you like super dry cake laden with artificial sweeteners, this one should be a pass.