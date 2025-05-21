The Absolute Worst Times To Shop At Walmart

Walmart on a Saturday afternoon is basically a full-contact sport. If you've made the mistake of going between noon and 3 p.m., you've probably experienced the chaos firsthand. Families are out in full force, carts are clogging up the aisles, and the checkout lines feel like they go on forever. The shelves are likely to be half-empty, especially in high-traffic departments like produce, snacks, and cleaning supplies.

It's not just that more people are out shopping, either. Weekend afternoons are when folks are running all of their errands at once. Grocery list, birthday gift, toilet paper restock; all that's happening in one trip. That means the store has to handle a surge of different types of shoppers at the same time. Add in those who treat Walmart like a hangout spot and it gets even more hectic.

If you want to avoid the madness, stick to early morning hours. Walmart opens as early as 6 or 7 a.m. in most places, and this is when the store is quietest. Of course, that's an absolute pain if you're not a morning person, but you'll find fewer people, shorter lines, and fully stocked shelves. Save your weekend afternoons for literally anything else unless you enjoy slow cart traffic and bumped elbows every five freaking minutes.

Weekday evenings at Walmart can be just as hectic as weekends, especially after 5 p.m. when the after-work crowd floods the store. If evenings are your only option, try going later (around 8 or 9 p.m.) for when things calm down. Alternatively, curbside pickup can save you the stress of navigating the crowded store altogether.