The Best Time To Grocery Shop At Walmart For Freshly Stocked Shelves

Grocery shopping can prove annoying when your go-to store seems to be out of everything. While big box stores like Walmart take steps to avoid this, there's still a chance you may find your favorite items out of stock. With over 11,000 retail locations worldwide, one may think there are enough Walmarts to keep the product plentiful. But depending on the time of day you visit, you may be met with shelves that have already been heavily shopped. If you don't love roaming produce aisles, only to be met with bruised apples and sold-out greens, try to do your Walmart visits early in the morning.

Walmart employees on Reddit delivered some insight on the store's restocking rates, and while it varies by location, shelves seem to be restocked daily, or nightly, with workers replenishing items in the evening or early morning hours. This means that night owls and early birds may get the best pick of products and avoid any shady things about Walmart's grocery department, like low or out-of-stock items or vegetables of questionable quality.