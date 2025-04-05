Walmart Food Recalls That Affected Millions

Food recalls are more common than many of us might realize. While the food safety and cleanliness of products is something we normally don't think about while shopping at our local grocery store, in 2024 alone more than 296 different food and beverage products were pulled off the shelves due to contamination concerns. In addition, around 1,400 people were affected by food-related contamination incidents in 2024, with most linked to listeria, salmonella, or E. coli.

With more than 4,500 Walmart locations in the U.S., the supermarket giant has to remain particularly vigilant and proactive about food safety. Despite its best efforts, Walmart has had to deal with its fair share of food recalls over the years. From mislabeled packaging to bacterial contamination, the chain has faced plenty of challenges to keep its shelves free of potentially dangerous goods.

It's important to recognize that no safety system is foolproof. As such, no matter the preventative measures, contaminated products are bound to sneak into the supply chain. With this in mind, here is a list of some of the most significant Walmart food recalls in history.