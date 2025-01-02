Here's What To Know About The Walmart-Sold Bagged Broccoli Recall

A Walmart brand of bagged vegetables has recently been recalled by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in relation to a potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The brand — which is made by Braga Fresh and labeled as Marketside — was recalled on December 31st, 2024 and affected all 20 states the product is sold in. However, if you're worried about whether your broccoli is safe to consume or not, it's important to remember that the recall specifically applies to the 12-ounce Marketside Broccoli Florets that were dated as best by December 10th of last year. This means the product is unlikely to still be awaiting use by consumers who properly stored the fresh broccoli while it was still good to use.

While this makes the recall mostly retroactive, the product may still be held by people who froze the broccoli for future use. Thus, the FDA advises anybody who finds this product in their freezer to promptly throw it away to avoid any potential issues. The recall was initially launched voluntarily by Braga Fresh following random sampling conducted by Texas Health & Human Services, which found that several of these products were confirmed to be contaminated.