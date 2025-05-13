The Best Grocery Store Packaged Donuts Are Bakery-Worthy
Donuts are truly the perfect treat. Whether you're craving a sugary breakfast, a late-night snack, or want a sweet upgrade for your breakfast sandwich bun, donuts are perfect for almost any situation. However, not all donuts are created equal, and while bakery donuts have their own flair and unique taste, Entenmann's pre-packaged donuts are just as enjoyable to eat as the freshly-made version of the pastry.
Entenmann's Bakery, a company that's over 120 years old, has been selling its donuts at grocery stores since 1961, and has become a household name as a result. We ranked Entenmann's number one on our list of the best store-bought donut brands, as the texture is similar to that of a fresh donut from a local bakery, and the flavor might even surpass its fresher counterparts for consumers who appreciate donuts with distinct sweetness. Plus, when you take into account that Entenmann's donuts accomplish this exquisite taste and texture while still keeping the price point low — some retailers sell 8-packs of the treat for less than $5.00 — the brand becomes even more impressive.
Entenmann's variety helps it stand from other store-bought donut brands
Beyond succeeding in terms of taste and texture, Entenmann's also thrives compared to other grocery store donut brands as a result of its variety. Unlike brands such as Hostess or Little Debbie, both of which rarely offer more one type of donut per package, Entenmann's is best known for its variety packs, which allow you to enjoy three unique flavors in a single box. While Entenmann's donuts are all cake donuts (rather than yeast donuts), each variety still has a unique taste without any one flavor feeling like the weakest link.
And this doesn't even begin to mention Entenmann's several spinoffs, like Donut Cakes, Soft'ees, and Pop'ems (what Entenmann's calls its donut holes), which satisfy other niches without straying too far away from the classic formula. In the end, it's hard to argue that any store-bought brand can compare to incredible texture, flavor, and variety of Entenmann's donuts.