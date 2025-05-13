The Best Grocery Store Packaged Donuts Are Bakery-Worthy

Donuts are truly the perfect treat. Whether you're craving a sugary breakfast, a late-night snack, or want a sweet upgrade for your breakfast sandwich bun, donuts are perfect for almost any situation. However, not all donuts are created equal, and while bakery donuts have their own flair and unique taste, Entenmann's pre-packaged donuts are just as enjoyable to eat as the freshly-made version of the pastry.

Entenmann's Bakery, a company that's over 120 years old, has been selling its donuts at grocery stores since 1961, and has become a household name as a result. We ranked Entenmann's number one on our list of the best store-bought donut brands, as the texture is similar to that of a fresh donut from a local bakery, and the flavor might even surpass its fresher counterparts for consumers who appreciate donuts with distinct sweetness. Plus, when you take into account that Entenmann's donuts accomplish this exquisite taste and texture while still keeping the price point low — some retailers sell 8-packs of the treat for less than $5.00 — the brand becomes even more impressive.